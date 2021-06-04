   
Water damage in Brussels Justice Palace after storm on Friday
Friday, 04 June, 2021
    Water damage in Brussels Justice Palace after storm on Friday

    Friday, 04 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Water seeped into the Justice Palais in Brussels on Friday afternoon following a heavy thunderstorm at around 3:00 PM.

    Impressive amounts of water poured from the roof onto the first floor of the building. Pieces of the ceiling and wall broke off under the pressure of the water, fell away and crashed to the ground. No one was injured.

    Flooding also occurred in the basement of the courthouse, the Belga news agency reports based on several sources among court staff.

    In recent years, the infrastructure of the Justice Palace in Brussels has already been severely damaged by water damage several times.

    In July 2019, a large amount of water flowed down a wall into one whole, which has been closed off since then, as there is a risk of pieces of ceiling and wall collapsing.

    In September 2018, another ceiling partially collapsed in the premises of the Court of Cassation’s registry, again due to water infiltration.

