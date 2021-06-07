   
End of Belgium’s face mask obligation not yet in sight, says Vandenbroucke
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 June, 2021
Latest News:
End of Belgium’s face mask obligation not yet...
Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination,...
Covid-19: Lowest number of new cases in eight...
Poll: Flemish would prefer shorter summer school holiday...
SNCB happy with tests of reservations on coast...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 June 2021
    End of Belgium’s face mask obligation not yet in sight, says Vandenbroucke
    Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination, survey shows
    Covid-19: Lowest number of new cases in eight months
    Poll: Flemish would prefer shorter summer school holiday
    SNCB happy with tests of reservations on coast trains
    New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium
    Reaction: G7 corporate tax deal is far from fair, says Oxfam
    King to take part in ceremony to return Lumumba ‘relics’ to Congo
    Etterbeek gives English a seat at the table on local life
    Vaccines: Over five million Belgians have had their first dose
    Boris Johnson to call on G7 to vaccinate the world by late 2022
    Demonstration in favour of migrants on hunger strike
    Belgian bar launches bacon beer
    Red Devils take on Croatia in their last test before the Euro
    Two Belgian skateboarders qualify for the 2021 Olympics
    Airports warn of potential chaos due to COVID-linked checks
    77th Anniversary: Remembering D-Day
    Exotic pet trade in the EU: A threat to health and biodiversity ​​​ 
    RMI predicts a mix of sun and cloud for the start of the week
    Scooter battery explodes while charging: first-degree burns
    View more
    Share article:

    End of Belgium’s face mask obligation not yet in sight, says Vandenbroucke

    Monday, 07 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    While a number of relaxations are planned in Belgium for the coming weeks, the end of the obligation to wear a face mask is not yet in sight, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    Wearing a mask still protects people against the virus in public places, on public transport and in shops, and Vandenbroucke stressed on RTL-TVi this weekend that it will remain important.

    The end of the obligation “is not for right away,” he said. “I think if we have enough people who have been vaccinated twice, and are therefore fully protected, that it can be lifted.”

    This will likely be in September or October, according to Vandenbroucke, who added that only if people get together with a group of friends and everyone is vaccinated, masks are not necessary, echoing statements from Friday’s Consultative Committee.

    Related News:

     

    However, Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort will meet with the 19 mayors of the Capital Region to analyse the consequences of the Committee’s decisions, and the general face mask obligation will be on the table.

    In particular, the enforcement of the rule in the public space will be discussed, as Vervoort said after Friday’s Committee meeting that “now is the time to think about whether we should keep this measure or not.”

    Deciding to lift the obligation now, however, could “perhaps be a bit premature,” according to Vandenbroucke, who did not yet dare to say anything about the situation in schools after the summer.

    The situation will have to be evaluated further before any meaningful announcement regarding schools after the holidays can be made, he said.