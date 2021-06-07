   
Two runways at Brussels Airport temporarily closed after WWII bomb found nearby
Monday, 07 June, 2021
    Credit: Brussels Airport

    Two runways at Brussels Airport were closed to traffic on Monday afternoon after the discovery of a piece of unexploded artillery in nearby Melsbroek, probably dating from the Second World War.

    Air traffic, which was reduced to runway 07, was not affected by the double closure, said a spokeswoman for the Brussels Airport Company.

    The device was discovered around noon following work at the military airport in Melsbroek in Flemish Brabant.

    The army’s demining service (SEDEE) had to intervene around 3:30 PM.

    Runway 01 of the airport will be closed and remain closed throughout the intervention, while runway 25R was closed as soon as it was discovered, as that runway is in the vicinity of the discovery site.

    The runways are expected to reopen at around 8:00 PM.

    The municipality of Steenokkerzeel, on which the territory of Melsbroek is situated, stated on its website that the bomb was a 15 kilo phosphorus bomb and that there is no risk for the residents.

    The Brussels Times