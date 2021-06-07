Brussels pizzeria named best in Belgium...

A pizzeria in the Brussels commune of Saint-Gilles, “La Bottega della Pizza,” won the prize for the best pizzeria in Belgium on Saturday, in a televised competition organised by the French-language RTBF.

Every year, the RTBF television programme “La Meilleure Pizza” (which means “The Best Pizza” in French) searches for the best pizza in the country.

“I cannot describe my happiness,” the pizzeria’s chef Roberto Casula wrote in a Facebook post, in which he thanked his entire team, as well as all clients.

In an interview with RTBF, he said that he did not set out to work in the restaurant business, as he has a degree in computer science. “I went to Berlin when I was 18-19 years old, I loved the city,” said Casula, who was born in the Italian city of Naples.

“I started working in the hospitality industry because I needed money to live. One day I came across a friend’s pizzeria who needed help,” he said. “I always loved pizza: my parents and I ate it every Sunday in the same pizzeria. I discovered this job and I loved it right away.”

In 2010, ‘La Bottega della Pizza’ opened in the Avenue Ducpétiaux in Saint-Gilles, and it is currently still there. Additionally, this is not the first time Casula has won the award, as he also won the competition in 2013.