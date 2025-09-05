'Titanic heading towards the iceberg': Businesses urge Brussels to form government

Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

The formation of a new Brussels Government is once again deadlocked after a new breakdown in negotiations this week. Now, BECI (Brussels Enterprises, Commerce and Industry) and 16 different sector federations are declaring "a state of emergency."

Nearly 15 months after the people of Brussels fulfilled their democratic duty by going to the polls, the new government for the Capital Region has still not been formed. For the 17 federations, this is "dramatic" for the Region as well as democracy as a whole.

"The latest collapse in talks is more than just another failed attempt. This is becoming absolutely dramatic for Brussels. The Region urgently needs a full-fledged government," Thierry Geerts, BECI's chief executive, told The Brussels Times.

"We are on the Titanic, and the iceberg is right in front of us. But we can see it. We know it is there, so there is still time to correct our course," he said. "Now, after a new impasse, all sectors are declaring a state of emergency in Brussels. But the message remains the same."

Tsunami alert

Over the past months, BECI (which represents more than 35,000 businesses in the capital) has repeatedly emphasised the urgent need for a Brussels Government. At the start of the year, they even joined forces with the unions and civil society to call on politicians to find an agreement quickly.

In a previous interview with The Brussels Times, he spoke of a flood of complaints about the insecurity in Brussels following the first spate of shootings in February 2025. Now, BECI warns that Brussels is on "tsunami alert."

The tsunami that they are speaking of takes the shape of three important issues, Geerts said. "Firstly, there are the 30,000 people who will lose their benefits. Then there is the enormous and escalating problem of security in Brussels, and of course, the dramatic budget deficit."

All the while, urgent issues are piling up, the 17 organisations stressed in their joint statement. To start with, a thorough reform of the labour market and training is necessary following the federal reform of unemployment benefits.

"One in five residents feels unsafe in Brussels – a serious obstacle to the city's economic attractiveness. A sense of security must be urgently restored among Brussels residents, workers, traders, hospitality businesses, and cultural actors who keep our capital vibrant, but who are suffering greatly," they said.

Meanwhile, the federation underlined the importance of tailoring the 2026 budget to the challenges – something which requires decisions that have been postponed until now (export premiums and Renolution, among others).

And importantly, an ambitious industrial strategy, coupled with an adapted logistics and mobility policy, "must be urgently launched to address the region's economic and social challenges," they said.

Wanted: a captain to steer the ship

Therefore, the organisations are calling on all democratic political parties to sit down together and develop a positive and ambitious project for Brussels, which can do justice to "the assets and wealth" that Brussels has, and contribute to "prosperous and sustainable" socio-economic development.

"Everyone knows it is a problem," Geerts said. "For the first time in history, we have 16 professional federations signing a single statement to say that this situation is now 'truly dramatic.' And frankly, we do not always share the same interests. But we all agree that this is a huge problem."

While different sectors have varying interests, and therefore different preferences for what the make-up of a future Brussels Government should look like, Geerts emphasised that the aim is not to steer the formation in a specific direction.

"More than enough players are weighing in and giving their opinion. For us, it needs to be someone who will implement future-oriented policies," he said. "It is simply a matter of having a captain on board the ship, any captain. Whether that is someone on the top left or bottom right, that is not for us to decide. Once we have one, we can discuss how we need to change course."

The message is clear, Geerts stressed: "Ladies and gentlemen in politics, it is time to build Brussels' future together. Put your vetoes aside, engage in dialogue, and reach compromises. Enough is enough. Let's get to work."

