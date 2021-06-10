Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow

Brussels residents born in 1990 or earlier will officially be able to register for an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine from Friday 11 June at 6:00 PM, according to the latest announcement.

This news means that it will be possible for almost all thirty-year-olds living in the capital to make an appointment, which can be done via the Bruvax platform (which is yet to be updated to include the new age groups) or by contacting the call centre at 02/214 19 19.

Additionally, “people aged 18 and over (born in or before 2003) can “register from 11:00 PM (Friday) on the waiting list,” the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) said on Thursday.

“An important step towards exiting the crisis,” tweeted Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.

📢 31+ers die in #Brussel verblijven kunnen zich vanaf deze vrijdag om 18u inschrijven om zich te laten vaccineren. 18+’ers zullen zich vanaf deze vrijdag om 23u op de wachtlijst kunnen inschrijven. ➡️ Een belangrijke stap richting exit uit de crisis. pic.twitter.com/vHE8yc6s3L — Alain Maron 🌍🌻 (@alainmaron) June 10, 2021



From next Monday, Brussels residents aged 65 and over who have not yet been vaccinated can go to a vaccination centre in the capital without even making an appointment, the Cocom added.

Vaccination in the Brussels-Capital Region is progressing gradually by age groups of a few years, with each time a lower age group having access to the waiting list via Bru-Vax, which gives the possibility of being called if a place becomes available at the last minute or if there are excess doses.

The Brussels Times