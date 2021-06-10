   
Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in...
European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver...
Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive...
Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?...
Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 June 2021
    Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow
    European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
    Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August
    Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days
    Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators
    New baby zebra welcomed at ZOO Planckendael
    Public attend Last Post ceremony for first time in seven months
    Plastic production and consumption fell during the pandemic
    Travelling at 1,000 km/h: Flanders analysing use of ‘hyperloop’
    Port of Antwerp to invest €40 million in bicycle paths
    All shops will have to offer electronic payment options by law
    Child labour grows for first time in 20 years, says Unicef
    Will terraces shrink again after the pandemic?
    How to watch the solar eclipse in Belgium today
    Superior Health Council stands by advice on vaccines for former Covid patients
    Number of deaths as a result of coronavirus drops again
    The Recap: Parliament Approval, Polar Explorers & Patriotic Dogs
    Face masks still required in these Brussels’ streets
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

    Brussels residents born in 1990 or earlier will officially be able to register for an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine from Friday 11 June at 6:00 PM, according to the latest announcement.

    This news means that it will be possible for almost all thirty-year-olds living in the capital to make an appointment, which can be done via the Bruvax platform (which is yet to be updated to include the new age groups) or by contacting the call centre at 02/214 19 19.

    Additionally, “people aged 18 and over (born in or before 2003) can “register from 11:00 PM (Friday) on the waiting list,” the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) said on Thursday.

    “An important step towards exiting the crisis,” tweeted Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.


    From next Monday, Brussels residents aged 65 and over who have not yet been vaccinated can go to a vaccination centre in the capital without even making an appointment, the Cocom added.

    Vaccination in the Brussels-Capital Region is progressing gradually by age groups of a few years, with each time a lower age group having access to the waiting list via Bru-Vax, which gives the possibility of being called if a place becomes available at the last minute or if there are excess doses.

    The Brussels Times