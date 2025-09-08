Where to find books in English in Brussels?

Image of books. Credit: Canva

In between all the bureaucracy that comes with settling into a new city, there's nothing like a good book to enjoy a moment of rest.

Brussels is home to many different bookshops offering a wide range of books in multiple genres as well as languages.

To help you get started on your literary adventure, The Brussels Times put together a list of some shops where you can find novels in English.

Waterstones

If you ask anyone in Brussels where to find a book in English, Waterstones will likely be their first suggestion. First founded in 1982, the chain of bookshops is now found in multiple locations around Europe, including Brussels.

In addition to its range of novels, magazines, and stationery, the shop also sells some British and Irish treats and teas, which will pair perfectly with an afternoon of reading.

Boulevard Adolphe Max 71/75, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Tulibris

If you're on the hunt for a "pre-loved" book in English, Tulibris should definitely be on your list of spots to visit. Located in Ixelles, this English bookshop offers a range of second-hand novels to pick from.

With its cosy atmosphere, walking past the bookshelves in the shop will almost make you feel like you are searching for your next reading gem in a warm living room.

Rue de la Tulipe 25, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Passa Porta

While not strictly an English bookshop, Passa Porta prides itself on being a "multiligual bookshop" with numerous offers in English.

Whether you are looking for novels, essays, poetry or even children's books, this shop offers a quiet place right in the centre of the capital for you to find your next read.

Rue Antoine Dansaert 46, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Tropismes

Located in the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, Tropismes not only offers a wide range of books to pick from, but it is also a visual treat for book lovers with its high ceilings and beautiful pillars.

While mainly a French-language bookshop, Tropismes is known to have a selection of great English reads, whether fiction, non-fiction or even poetry.

11 Galerie des Princes, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Second-hand & libraries

If you're looking strictly for second-hand books, Brussels is home to several second-hand bookshops with great selections in English.

In addition, libraries across the capital often have English options as well if you aren't ready to financially commit to your next read.

Related News