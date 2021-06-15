Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment...

Brussels residents aged 41 and over will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment in the Woluwe-Saint-Pierre vaccination centre on Wednesday and Friday.

Getting vaccinated without an appointment will be possible on Wednesday 16 June between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and on Friday 18 June from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

“Brussels residents aged 41 and over who want to enjoy a peaceful summer can have their vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, of which only a single dose is required, without an appointment,” the Community Commission (Cocom) announced in a press release.

The vaccination centre in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre is located at Mooi-Bos – Shetlanderdreef 15, and people only have to bring their ID.

On the municipality’s Facebook page, people will be able to see if the capacity of a session is becoming saturated, in real-time.

Since last week, the Brussels-Capital Region has opened its vaccination slots to people born in 1990 and earlier, meaning that over-31s will officially be able to register for an appointment, via the Bruvax platform or by contacting the call centre at 02/214 19 19.

People aged 18 and over (born in or before 2003) can also register on the waiting list, the Joint Community Commission announced.

Additionally, Brussels residents aged 65 and over who have not yet been vaccinated can now also go to a vaccination centre in the capital without even making an appointment.