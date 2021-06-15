   
Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Latest News:
16-17-year-olds can now register on Qvax vaccination reserve...
Liège announces end date for outdoor mask wearing...
Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment...
Another 93 children homeless in Brussels as emergency...
Antwerp police tackle repeated nuisance complaints in city...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 June 2021
    16-17-year-olds can now register on Qvax vaccination reserve list
    Liège announces end date for outdoor mask wearing
    Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment
    Another 93 children homeless in Brussels as emergency hotel’s capacity decreases
    Antwerp police tackle repeated nuisance complaints in city centre
    Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau visits Pfizer site in Puurs
    Asylum seekers working as volunteers at West-Flanders vaccination centre
    Under-41s in Belgium can’t sign up for Johnson & Johnson vaccine in English
    New SNCB campaign touts international destinations
    Two-thirds of Belgian population experience sexual violence, study shows
    Belgium in Brief: Allowed To Be Hopeful
    Mechelen wants answers regarding potential pollution from a local factory
    ‘Historic mistake’: don’t scrap requirement to turn up to vote, experts warn
    Europe tightens tax transparency laws for big multinationals
    No more fur farms: last active ones in Flanders agree to close
    New guidelines to mitigate health risks for people living near Antwerp factory
    Pandemic has fuelled sense of corruption among EU citizens, survey finds
    175 years of Brussels-Paris by train: from 21 hours to just 1 hour 22 minutes
    All coronavirus indicators continue to drop rapidly
    The Recap: 30°C Before The Storm
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels vaccination centre opens to over-41s without appointment

    Tuesday, 15 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Brussels residents aged 41 and over will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment in the Woluwe-Saint-Pierre vaccination centre on Wednesday and Friday.

    Getting vaccinated without an appointment will be possible on Wednesday 16 June between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and on Friday 18 June from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

    “Brussels residents aged 41 and over who want to enjoy a peaceful summer can have their vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, of which only a single dose is required, without an appointment,” the Community Commission (Cocom) announced in a press release.

    The vaccination centre in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre is located at Mooi-Bos – Shetlanderdreef 15, and people only have to bring their ID.

    On the municipality’s Facebook page, people will be able to see if the capacity of a session is becoming saturated, in real-time.

    Since last week, the Brussels-Capital Region has opened its vaccination slots to people born in 1990 and earlier, meaning that over-31s will officially be able to register for an appointment, via the Bruvax platform or by contacting the call centre at 02/214 19 19.

    People aged 18 and over (born in or before 2003) can also register on the waiting list, the Joint Community Commission announced.

    Additionally, Brussels residents aged 65 and over who have not yet been vaccinated can now also go to a vaccination centre in the capital without even making an appointment.