Thursday 11 September 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Three people under arrest in corruption investigation Haren prison

Thursday 11 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Three people under arrest in corruption investigation Haren prison
Haren prison. Credit: Belga/Arthur Gekiere

Three people have been placed under arrest warrants in the corruption investigation at Haren prison, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

They are a 27-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 39.

The three are suspected of selling and possessing narcotics, selling and possessing narcotics in association, being a member of a criminal organisation, and public corruption.

A fourth person, a 33-year-old woman, was suspected of unlawful possession of narcotics and was released unconditionally.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.