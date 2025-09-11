Three people under arrest in corruption investigation Haren prison

Haren prison. Credit: Belga/Arthur Gekiere

Three people have been placed under arrest warrants in the corruption investigation at Haren prison, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

They are a 27-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 39.

The three are suspected of selling and possessing narcotics, selling and possessing narcotics in association, being a member of a criminal organisation, and public corruption.

A fourth person, a 33-year-old woman, was suspected of unlawful possession of narcotics and was released unconditionally.