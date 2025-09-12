Brussels combats illegal dumping with large-scale awareness campaign

Credit: Belga/ Robbe Vandegehuchte

The Brussels cleanliness agency, Bruxelles-Propreté, is launching a large-scale information campaign and crackdown on illegal dumping on Friday, through a 40-day Cleanliness Triathlon that aims to raise awareness among Brussels residents about waste collection and illegal dumping.

The triathlon will start in the Brussels municipality of Auderghem and cover more than 15 municipalities until early January.

Brussels residents continue to bear witness in large numbers to the lack of cleanliness in public spaces. "Littering in the urban environment is regularly perceived as a source of insecurity, even worse than alcohol or drug consumption," said the Agency.

Brussels residents still have a long way to go, both when it comes to garbage bags left outside the legal boundaries and intentional illegal dumping in public spaces or on the sidewalk.

"For these types of violations, the employees responsible for issuing fines issue around 1,000 reports annually. This represents approximately one-third of the violations of waste management and public cleanliness regulations," said Bruxelles-Propreté, which had to clear nearly 5,200 tonnes of illegal waste in 2024 – a 20% increase compared to 2023.

Several phases

The Cleanliness Triathlon aims not only to raise awareness but also to identify problem areas.

During the first phase, illegal dumping and incorrectly placed garbage bags will be counted in the relevant municipality. Additionally, in some participating municipalities, the teams will also install barrier tape around piles of garbage bags and illegal dumps they encounter within the triathlon perimeter.

In a second phase, the focus will be on raising awareness. "Six days later, a team of awareness-raising workers will tour the neighbourhood to personally inform residents affected by the problem about the importance of putting out their garbage bags on the right day and time."

A week after the awareness-raising phase, the officials who issue the fines will take over. During this phase, reports are drawn up and fines are issued, which can amount to up to €300 or even more, depending on the type of waste found.

In a final phase, violations will be tallied, and Bruxelles-Propreté will communicate the results of the investigation.