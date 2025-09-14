Prestigious Guilt & Millau guide names 'best Brussels chocolatier'

Credit: Jérôme Grimonpon Chocolatier

The gastronomy guide Gault & Millau named the best chocolatier in every Belgian region this week. In Brussels, Jérôme Grimonpon from the municipality of Uccle can now call himself 'Brussels Chocolatier of the Year 2026'.

In addition to restaurants, wine, and catering, the prestigious guide has been compiling a selection of the best chocolatiers in Belgium and Luxembourg for 10 years.

The 2026 edition features 143 chocolatiers in 216 shops – a number that is constantly growing. The announcement of the selection is traditionally an opportunity to honour three professionals: one per Belgian region.

In Brussels, the honour went to Jérôme Grimonpon, who had also won the award in 2020. According to the Gault & Millau website, Grimonpon deserved the award again "because his commitment as an artisan chocolatier remains unwavering."

"In his shop in Uccle, we encounter a vision based on passion, respect for the product, and the pursuit of the perfect taste," the announcement reads. "There is no overproduction here: each creation is handmade in limited quantities, with a consistently high quality. In his chocolate, we taste balance, finesse, and gustatory pleasure."

According to the guide, Grimonpon values ​​authenticity and "strives every day to create honest and, above all, delicious" products. "And that's precisely why this exceptional artisan, who remains true to himself, receives this award."

The Brussels chocolatier called the award "a great honour," but added that it will not change his philosophy of "working as a craftsman and remaining who he is."

In Flanders, Jannes Deduytschaever from Ghent also won the award for the second time, which he also did in 2022. According to the guide, Deduytschaever "recently confirmed his exceptional talent, which once again earned him this award."

In Wallonia, the jury recognised Jean-Philippe Darcis for his entire oeuvre, "which he patiently built up over almost 30 years, driven by passion, precision and constant curiosity." He also distinguishes himself as a "pioneer of the 'bean-to-bar' movement" in Belgium.

Lastly, the Discovery of the Year award went to La Chocolaterie du Château de Leignon in the Walloon municipality of Ciney (Namur province).

The winners will also be featured in the Gault&Millau restaurant guide, which will be published in early November.