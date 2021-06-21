   
Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get facelift
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 June, 2021
Latest News:
Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get...
EU lessons learnt on COVID-19 useful for next...
Belgium in Brief: Summer Is Here?...
Glyphosate ‘is not carcinogenic,’ concludes major study...
‘Book your test now’: extra Covid test centres...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 June 2021
    Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get facelift
    EU lessons learnt on COVID-19 useful for next pandemic
    Belgium in Brief: Summer Is Here?
    Glyphosate ‘is not carcinogenic,’ concludes major study
    ‘Book your test now’: extra Covid test centres for travellers open in Antwerp
    Number of local coronavirus infections in Cornwall soared in days following G7 summit
    Diesel prices rise for the 7th time in a row
    Belgium bans UK travellers over Delta fears
    Traffic chaos in Brussels tunnels due to false alarm
    ‘Belgium is relaxing measures too quickly,’ Vlieghe warns
    New energy supplier enters the Belgian market
    Almost 660,000 people in Flanders to be vaccinated this week
    Jürgen Conings found dead in Hoge Kempen National Park
    Jürgen Conings: Autopsy results expected today
    Fewer than 500 new coronavirus cases on average per day
    Politicians, unionists demonstrate in support of hunger-striking migrants
    Firefighters tackle storm damage in Luxembourg
    Face masks expected to be around for some time
    Flemish waste agency buried pollution news ‘on minister’s order’
    Tokyo Olympics adjusts to COVID-19 threat
    View more
    Share article:

    Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get facelift

    Monday, 21 June 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Wikipedia

    Three tunnels in the North Quarter of Brussels will be getting major renovations: Gineste, Brabant-Passage Rogier, and the Prairie-Place du Nord tunnel.

    “We are moving forward in the North Quarter, step by step, with determination and by making significant investments in these tunnels under the tracks,” said Mayor Emir KIR in a press release.

    “It is a question of upgrading them, first and foremost for the residents and workers of the neighbourhood, but also for the station via the tourists who come from Place Rogier, an important pillar of the hotel industry.”

    On the initiative of Brussels’ Prime Minister Rudi Vervoort and Mayor KIR, the tunnels will be getting a makeover that includes renovated lighting both within the tunnels and on their façades.

    The walls and ceilings will be cleaned, and a layer of anti-graffiti paint will be applied.

    The cost of the contract for the cleaning and painting work amounts to more than €1,500,000, which is covered under a grant for urban development.

    The work is scheduled to start in early 2022.

    The tunnel renovations are part of ongoing revitalisation efforts for the Saint-Josse neighbourhood, where numerous public-in-private projects have already been completed, including the renovation of social housing and roads.

    “We frame these works in the global context of metamorphosis of the North Quarter in which we create more urban projects, improve the living environment and make the streets safer,” said Mayor Emir KIR.

    “The aim of the operation is to open up the neighbourhood by improving the quality of the tunnels, which are currently an obstacle to use, so that people can cross the physical barrier of the railway link in a pleasant way. This is an important transcommunal and regional issue.”

    Other actions in this part of Brussels are also planned within the redevelopment framework, according to the mayor.

    These include the reconstruction of the Boulevard Saint-Lazare (which is currently underway with funding from Beliris), the reconstruction of the Parc Saint-Franciscus and the creation of local facilities related to early childhood and culture on Rue Rogier and Rue d’Hoogvorst.