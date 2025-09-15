Romanian fugitive arrested in Brussels

Police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A 26-year-old man who escaped police custody in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 21 July was arrested last Thursday in Brussels, Belgian prosecutors confirmed on Monday.

The man, a Romanian national, had been detained in Germany following a request by Austrian authorities. He was convicted in Austria as a member of an organisation responsible for numerous aggravated thefts.

On 21 July, he managed to escape from Düsseldorf’s courthouse after a private meeting with his lawyer.

His arrest in Brussels was made possible with the support of the Federal Police’s FAST Team, acting at the request of German and Austrian authorities.

Belgian prosecutors noted that the man opposes his extradition. The council chamber is now expected to decide on the matter.

