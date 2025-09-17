New high-end coworking space to open on Avenue Louise

The new Louise Tower in Brussels, 2024. Credit: Frédéric Moreau / The Brussels Times

A new coworking space will be opening next month inside the newly redeveloped Louise Tower in Brussels.

Workspace provider Clockwise is opening its second location in Brussels on 9 October 2025.

The new premises will be a new "premium, service-focused model" coworking space in for the affluent shopping and business district around Avenue Louise.

The space, called ‘Clockwise by The Louise’, will offer more than 300 desks in private offices and shared spaces, meeting rooms (each accommodating up to nine guests), versatile event spaces, with access to a modern 150-seat auditorium.

‘Clockwise by The Louise’ will also have showers, a cafeteria, ample parking, and 190 secure bicycle storage spots, complete with charging points for electric bikes.

The working space is hedging its bets on attracting "premium clients who require a reputable part of the city, such as legal and corporate finance firms."

Members are invited to pay for surface area rather than for fixed layouts, which Clockwise says is designed to give businesses better flexibility.

Clockwise’s other location at 44 Avenue des Arts in Brussels serves the European district.

The new site adds to a long list of coworking spaces already available on Avenue Louise.

These include Silversquare, Louise 200, The LOFT, Skylab Factory, Mitwit Offfice and many more.

