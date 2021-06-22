Brussels starts offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine to under-41s tonight

All adults living in the Brussels-Capital Region, including those under 41 years old, will be able to register to voluntarily get vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Tuesday evening.

As is already the case in Flanders, under-41s living in Brussels will also be able to indicate their willingness to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine via the Bruvax appointment platform from Tuesday at 8:00 PM, the Common Community Commission (Cocom) announced in a press release.

“For this, we ask for informed consent, either online when making the appointment, or on the spot on the day of vaccination,” the press release said.

“In order to plan your holiday with peace of mind, several vaccination centres are making the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine available to all Brussels residents aged 18 and over,” Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron said on Twitter.

The days and vaccination centres that will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be found on the Bruvax platform from Tuesday 8:00 PM, when people can start registering for the jab.

Cocom, which is responsible for organising Brussels’ vaccination campaign, hopes that providing its residents with this option will “further increase vaccination coverage and facilitate vaccination before the holidays.”

Until now, the Brussels-Capital Region opted to only use the Johnson & Johnson vaccines for population groups that could be difficult to reach, such as sex workers and homeless people, as it only requires one shot, and no further follow-up.

On 26 May, Belgium stopped giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people under 41 years old following the death of a woman in a Belgian hospital, after a very rare side effect involving blood clots.

By now offering the jab to everyone who wants it, the Capital-Region is following an earlier decision by Flanders, which is allowing its under-41s to make an “informed choice” to indicate their willingness to get the J&J shot via the Qvax reserve list since last week.

As of Friday 18 June, all Brussels residents over 18 years old can now register for vaccination (for a regular appointment or a J&J shot), and teenagers from 16 years old can register for the waiting list, both via the Bruvax platform.

“Anyone can go to the vaccination centre without an appointment, but to avoid queues, it is advisable to make an appointment through Bruvax,” according to the press release.