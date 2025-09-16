Polish MEP claims car was shot at in Brussels

Image of Waldemar Buda's car. Credit: Waldemar Buda/X

Polish MEP, Waldemar Buda, claimed his car was shot at with an air gun in Brussels in a social media post on Monday.

The far-right Law and Justice (PiS) party member shared a photo of his vehicle with a cracked window on social media. He said he was not in the car at the time of the reported attack, but that his vehicle was the only one that was shot at.

"Shooting the entire side of a car with an air gun, you fucking Brussels savages!" Buda wrote on X.

The MEP further claimed that the car was hit with "nine precise shots" and that the incident looked like a "planned operation."

9 precyzyjnych strzałów, w momencie ataku nie byłem w aucie, jedyne ostrzelane auto to moje, wygląda na zaplanowane działania, służby belgijskie działają. Dziękuję za słowa wsparcia. — Waldemar Buda (@waldemar_buda) September 15, 2025

Translation: Nine precise shots. I was not in the car at the time of the attack. The only car that was shot at was mine. It looks like a planned operation. The Belgian authorities are investigating. Thank you for your words of support.

However, the exact circumstances and details of the incident that occurred in Saint-Gilles remain unclear. According to Bruzz, a complaint was filed with the local police, which is investigating the case.

