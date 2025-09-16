Concert with singer who signed Israeli missile to go ahead in Brussels

The band 'Disturbed'. Credit: Forest National

The Brussels concert of the American band 'Disturbed' is set to go ahead as scheduled despite controversy surrounding the lead singer's attitude towards the conflict in Gaza, confirmed the Forest National concert hall on Tuesday.

Last June, the metal band's frontman, David Draiman, shared a controversial photo on social media where he is seen writing on an Israeli army missile.

The singer appears to be writing the words "Fuck Hamas" on an artillery shell, in the presence of Israeli army soldiers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Draiman (@davidmdraiman)

David Draiman has previously made a distinction between Hamas and Palestinians, saying that "Hamas celebrates death and must be eradicated. Not the Palestinians, but Hamas," during a concert in Florida, US.

'Neutral stance'

The band is set to perform in Brussels on 15 October. The date currently remains unchanged.

"We understand that people have questions, but we are taking a neutral stance," the venue stated. "The live experience should be accessible to everyone."

The concert hall added that the decision to cancel concerts is the responsibility of the organiser, Live Nation, which has yet to comment on the potential cancellation of the performance.

'Moral Problem'

The mayor of Forest, Charles Spapens (PS-Vooruit), has been in contact with Forest National. "But as a municipality, we have no room for manoeuvre. Forest National is in charge of its own programme," said Spapens, who considers the concert "a moral problem."

"This is about a man who signed a bomb that was dropped on Gaza," he said. "We do not support the presence of this artist, and even less so his position on Gaza."

