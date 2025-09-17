Scooter rider hit by a fire engine in Brussels

A Brussels Fire Brigade vehicle hit a person on a scooter at the Place Charles Rogier in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode on Tuesday evening.
The collision occurred around 19:15 as the Fire Brigade’s command vehicle, with lights and sirens activated, was responding to an urgent call.
The individual on the scooter was immediately treated by a priority ambulance following the Fire Brigade vehicle. A medical emergency team from Brugmann Hospital also attended the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital and is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.