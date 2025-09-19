Water leaks and falling ceilings: The Palais de Justice is falling apart

A statue of Minerva at the top of the Palais de Justice. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Just when progress was finally being made with the exterior of the Palais de Justice, the iconic building seems to be falling apart on the inside.

Last year, part of the scaffolding around the Palais de Justice was removed after part of the building's facade was restored before summer. But alongside this outward sign of progress, there are signs of serious decay in the building's interior.

In late August and early September, there were three water leaks in the Palais de Justice, the Federal Justice Ministry confirmed to Belga News Agency. The Ministry and the Buildings Agency say they have have consistently taken measures to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Earlier this week, the Brussels Court of Appeal reported that water leaks had been detected in several of the building's courtrooms since early July, causing part of the ceiling to collapse in one room, while part of the registry of the indictment chamber was also flooded and had to be completely evacuated.

"The first incident occurred at the end of August, when a roof drain became blocked during a heavy rain shower, due to a dead pigeon, leaves, and a can, among other things," the ministry stated.

This caused water to overflow the roof seal and seep into a courtroom of the Court of Appeal. The ceiling became unstable and partially collapsed. The room will reportedly remain temporarily out of use until the Buildings Agency has completed the repair work. At the time of the collapse, there were no people present.

Leaks and water damage

On 29 August, the cleaning team subsequently discovered water damage in a toilet on the ground floor.

"The water reservoir of a toilet on the upper floor was stuck open, while the drain was clogged with unused toilet paper," the Justice Ministry confirmed. "The water flowed through the pipes into the registry office of the indictment chambers on level -1. Investigation shows that this may have been intentional."

While the problem was quickly resolved, the registry office will be unusable for an extended period due to the water damage. "At the request of the court, the registry office was temporarily housed in another room," said the ministry.

Finally, on 11 September, water leaks were found to have damaged a wall of a courtroom and flooded a corridor on the lower ground floor. According to the Justice Ministry, the rainwater downpipe had become detached from the roof drain. "The Buildings Agency sent a plumber with a camera to inspect the problem and carry out repairs. Apart from the wet wall, there was no other damage," the ministry said.

The Justice Ministry emphasised that the Palais de Justice requires constant attention to maintain its condition. "This monumental building has significant and symbolic value for the Belgian judicial system," it said.

The Federal Government's coalition agreement provides for a thorough renovation to eliminate current security risks and make the building more energy-efficient. Pending this renovation, the Buildings Agency and the Justice Ministry are reportedly intervening to address the "most urgent needs".

"The safety and well-being of the Palais de Justice's staff and visitors are always paramount," the authorities stressed.

