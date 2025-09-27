Darts, karaoke, pinball and pizza: Welcome to Brussels' brand new 'arcade-bar'

Credit: Share & Fun

Brussels has no shortage of bars or restaurants, but until now, there has been little to bridge the gap between nightlife and play.

Enter Share & Fun, a newly opened arcade-bar concept in the city centre that mixes food, drink and games under one roof. The brain behind the project is Jérôme Desombre, originally from France.

Desombre was previously a banker and strategic consultant, but later left the corporate world to pursue something entirely different. “By 2016, I was tired of mergers and outsourcing. It was very political, not very pleasant,” he says. “I wanted to have my own company, to create jobs, and make something more fun for people in general.”

That shift led Desombre into the leisure sector. Inspired by friends back in France, he opened Space Laser Game, a laser tag venue in Etterbeek.

“I thought there was room in Brussels for something open, accessible to all and intergenerational,” he explains. Over the years, he expanded that site with quiz games and challenges inspired by French TV.

But he had a bigger ambition, a large-scale venue combining different activities with food and drink at the heart.

Desombre and his team searched for such a venue for six long years, contending for ten different venues. The French entrepreneur finally landed on Rue Baron Horta 6.

The building, left empty for years, sits adjacent to the headquarters of BNP Paribas Fortis. At 700 square metres, the venue ticked all the boxes. It took a €1.3 million investment to transform it into what is now Share & Fun.

“It was supposed to be under a million, but we had surprises, fire alarms, sprinklers, and regulations. It became 30 per cent more expensive than planned. But now I am relieved. The biggest reward is seeing happy faces enjoying the place,” he says.

Eat, meet, play

The concept is simple. Share & Fun is a 3-in-1 venue where guests can eat, meet and play. Visitors can choose between interactive darts, shuffleboard, karaoke rooms, mini-golf and quiz challenges.

“It is the only place where you can eat, meet and play with such a variety of games,” Desombre says. “It is not luxurious, but it is definitely not ordinary. And I want it to remain accessible to everyone, including disabled persons.”

One of the standout imports is shuffleboard, a classic British pub game that has recently surged back in popularity.

“Shuffleboard comes from the UK. I saw it in London and Amsterdam and thought it would work here,” says Desombre. “The interactive version is ten times more expensive than the traditional one, but it is day and night in terms of fun.”

Using a series of cameras and sensors, the interactive game tables automatically track players' scores, show their discs on a digital display and offer a variety of game modes. The French-designed system is one of a kind in Belgium, and the venue hopes it will be a major draw for patrons.

Even the bar itself is designed with innovation in mind. Orders are placed through a digital system, with drinks delivered in minutes. “I am impatient. I hate waiting,” says Desombre. “Here, you choose, pay, and the order goes straight to the bar and kitchen. I want someone to get their beer two minutes after ordering. Simplicity is key, for clients and my team.”

The bar offers eight beers on tap, cocktails and a self-service beer wall, alongside food designed for sharing. For now, Share & Fun serves up pizzas, but is later planning to offer poke bowls, bagels and finger foods.

“It is fast, good, and easy to prepare, but it must be good and healthy. We tested ten pizza doughs before choosing the best one. Everything is fresh. If the quality is not there, people will not come back.”

Karaoke, comedy and community

Another major draw is the pair of private karaoke rooms, fitted with a system offering more than 40,000 songs. Guests can also switch to music quizzes or blind tests mid-session. “Karaoke is a great social activity,” says Desombre. “In Brussels, there is really only one big karaoke venue, and it books out weeks in advance. So I thought there was space for more.”

Events will soon play a significant role in Share & Fun’s offering. “I want something happening almost every evening, live DJs, comedy, or company events,” Desombre says. A monthly stand-up comedy night kicks off in October, and the venue is already hosting DJs from across the country.

Radio plays a surprising role at the venue. In the centre of the complex, local radio stations Vibration and Radio Fuego will occupy a permanent presence at Share & Fun, working from a dedicated radio studio in the centre of the action. In the future, the venue will be an important space used by public broadcasters to cover local events.

Beyond golf, games, and karaoke, the site can also be rented for corporate events, complete with music or live broadcasts.

Beyond the entertainment, Desombre emphasises the social mission behind his business venture. “I want people to disconnect from their smartphones, to break solitude, to gather easily,” he explains.

He has also made inclusivity a priority, employing people with disabilities and young staff without formal qualifications. “For me, I do not care about diplomas. If someone has the right mentality, I give them a chance.”

Desombre is proud of what has been achieved in a short time. Since Share & Fun’s inauguration event on 12 September, the venue’s owner has been swept off his feet. “It was a nightmare at times, but now I can sleep again,” he admits. “The place is alive. People are laughing, playing, and eating together. That is exactly why I built it.”

For now, Share & Fun is offering opening prices, including unlimited games for €25, and hopes to establish itself as a fixture in Brussels, both during the day and as part of Brussels’ nightlife. Desombre sums up the philosophy simply. “You share an experience. You share the beer. You share the plates. And you have fun.”