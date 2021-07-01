Brussels: Where to get vaccinated without an appointment

As of today/1 July, Brussels residents will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment in almost all the Capital-Region’s vaccination centres, but only at certain times.

The aim of the vaccination campaign is to achieve a sufficiently high vaccination rate as soon as possible in order to achieve herd immunity, the Common Community Commission (Cocom) said in a press release.

“The risk of new infections is greater because we are a densely populated city where, especially during the summer holidays, many travellers – who may be carriers of variants – pass through,” it added.

In the vaccination centres of Heysel, Anderlecht and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Brussels residents aged 16 and over can get a shot without an appointment every day between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, as well as on Thursdays between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

For the centres in Molenbeek and Uccle, those same residents can go in every day between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, as well as every Friday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

In Schaerbeek and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, the vaccination centres open to Brussels residents over 16 every day between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and on Tuesdays from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Brussels residents from 16 years old can also go to the centre in Forest, every day between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and every Wednesday between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

The Pacheco vaccination centre also opens to residents without an appointment every day from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, but only to those aged 18 and over.

Lastly, people can still get their shots in the Military Hospital vaccination centre, but they will still need to make an appointment, via the online Bruvax platform, or the call centre on 02 214 19 19.

Additionally, Brussels residents between 12 and 15 years old with an underlying condition will not be able to go in without an appointment, but will be invited for vaccination over the coming days.

The vaccination rate in the Brussels-Capital Region is lower than in the rest of the country, but allowing residents from 16 years old to get vaccinated without an appointment is one of the Region’s moves in its battle to get its population vaccinated.

According to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute, 55% of adults in Brussels have received a first vaccine dose so far, compared to 81% in Flanders, and 73% and 71% in Wallonia and the German-speaking community, respectively.