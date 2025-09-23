Free concert gathers famous Belgian artists on Grand-Place on Friday

A free concert featuring nearly twenty Belgian Francophone artists will take place on Friday, 26 September, at the Grand-Place in Brussels to celebrate the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles festival.

The 2025 edition focuses on youth with music as its central theme, complemented by dance and fashion.

Festival goers can expect a diverse repertoire, ranging from pop and French classics to rap and soul, showcasing the variety of the country's musical styles.

Starting at 7.30 pm some of the bigger names expected on stage include Alice on the Roof, Axelle Red, Charlotte Cardin, Colt, Lay This Drum, Saule, Scylla, and Typh Barrow.

The square will open at 7:30 pm, and will be accessible via Rue de la Tête d’Or, Rue au Beurre, Rue de la Colline, and Rue Charles Buls.

For safety reasons, the Grand-Place will be closed if it reaches its maximum capacity.

