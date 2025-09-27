A Brussels bookseller's tips on the books you should be reading this autumn

Ian Elders pictured at the Waterstones store in Brussels. Credit: Rita Alves/The Brussels Times.

Since the late 90s, the centre of Brussels has been home to what is now one of Belgium's leading English-language bookshops: Waterstones.

Despite changes within the sector, the shop has stood the test of time and still counts on regular customers to stop by to pick up their next favourite read.

This week, The Brussels Times sat down with fiction buyer Ian Elders at the Waterstones on Boulevard Adolphe Maxlaan to find out which books are piquing the interest of readers in Brussels, and to hear about the upcoming releases which he predicts will be bestsellers.

'33 Place Brugmann' by Alice Austen

This debut novel by the American lawyer, producer, and writer, Alice Austen, has captured the interest of many readers at Waterstones, not just because of the story itself but also where it is set: in Brussels.

While Austen now lives in the US, she spent some time in Brussels on Place Brugmann after finishing her studies in creative writing under the famous Irish poet and playwright Seamus Heaney.

Earlier this year, she published her historical fiction novel set during World War II, which tells the story of a building on 33 Place Brugmann and how its residents navigate life as the Nazis occupy Brussels.

"You learn a lot about the art of the time, and of course, all the terrible things that happened," said Elders. "It's done very well for us, especially because of the name."

'The Secret of Secrets' by Dan Brown

"This is what you'd call an event book," Elders said, referring to the fact that it's the first book that the famous thriller author, Dan Brown, has written in almost a decade. "People were already asking for this, maybe a month before it came out."

Set in Prague, the book is the sixth instalment in a series that follows Robert Langdon, an esteemed professor of symbology.

Langdon travels to the Czech city to attend a lecture by a noetic scientist, Katherine Solomon, when a brutal murder and Solomon's disappearance disrupt his plans. As the story unfolds, Langdon uncovers a secret project that is set to forever change how the human mind is perceived.

"He researches the hell out of all his books," said Elders. "He's very entertaining. He's great at cliffhangers, and you learn a lot from some of his books as well."

'Katabasis' by R. F. Kuang

"R. F. Kuang is a very big fantasy writer. Her last novel, Babel, was huge with young adults but also people that were generally interested in fantasy as well," explained Elders. "She's very inventive."

Published this year, Kuang's sixth novel follows the story of two rival Cambridge graduate students, Alice Law and Peter Murdoch, who adventure to hell to find their recently deceased thesis advisor, for the sake of their academic futures.

"It's loosely based on some ideas that she probably found from Dante's Inferno," said Elders. "It's all very 'labyrinthy'."

'Housemaid' by Freida McFadden

"It's very, very, very twisty. You're not quite sure who the good guy and the bad guy are," said Elders of The Housemaid. "It's been an absolute phenomenon here, especially for younger readers and female readers."

The book is the first in a series of three novels. The story is centred around Millie, a live-in maid with a dark past who works for a very wealthy family, the Winchesters. The psychological thriller takes readers through a journey of twists and turns as secrets are uncovered.

"The books are very much what we would call beach reads," said Elder. "It's good stuff, of course, and it's very entertaining and you're there for the story...it's definitely a perennial seller."

'Heart Lamp: Selected Stories' by Banu Mushtaq Originally written in Kannada (a language spoken in parts of southwest India), 'Heart Lamp' is a collection of short stories by journalist, writer and lawyer Banu Mushtaq. Each story of the recipient of the 2025 International Booker Prize, captures the daily life of girls and women in Muslim communities in southern India, in a style that has been praised for being moving, witty and at times humorous. "It's beautifully translated. It's been a kind of a slow burner, but it always sells well," said Elders. 'The Safekeep' by Yael van der Wouden The debut novel of the Dutch-Israeli author, Yael van der Wouden, not only made it to The Brussels Times' summer reads list, but has also become a popular among Waterstones' customers. The story is set in The Netherlands, 15 after World War II, and follows what happens when the brother of a young woman, Isabel, brings home his new girlfriend Eva to stay for the season. "It becomes a kind of intriguing...there's a slight sexual context to it as well...it's very well written," said Elders. 'Murder at the Black Cat Cafe' by Seishi Yokomizo The 'Murder at the Black Cat Cafe' is what Elders would describe as a "cosy crime", a crime story that, while intriguing, won't keep you up at night with gore or violence. "Think Agatha Christie, whodunit type of thing," said Elders."Nothing messed up or violent, just charming investigators." The book by the Japanese novelist, Seishi Yokomizo, follows detective Kosuke Kindaichi's investigation into the events that led to the discovery of the corpse of a woman and a black cat in the backyard of the notorious brothel, The Back Cat Cafe. 'Perfection' by Vincenzo Latronico The novel by the Italian writer and translator, Vincenzo Latronico, follows the life of a millennial couple who are "living the dream" as digital creators in Berlin. However, as time passes, the image of their picture-perfect life starts to change. With its often satirical take throughout the story, Elders says it's the type of novel that really is his cup of tea. "This is a bit more social realism. It's great...It's brilliantly written," he said. 'Want' by Gillian Anderson (et al.) Well known for her role in the TV show 'The X-Files', Gillian Anderson has recently found new fans after putting together an anthology of sexual fantasies written by several women, including herself. The catch? All the stories are anonymous, allowing the author of each tale the freedom to write whatever they truly think, want or desire. "They range from the light-hearted to really messed up, to just bizarre, too. And it's really fun. I think it's just so fascinating," Elders said. 'Goliath's Curse:The History and Future of Societal Collapse' by Luke Kemp Before it was officially published, 'Goliath's Curse: The History and Future of Societal Collapse' was already a popular book among Waterstones' readers. "Even before it was out, people were asking for it, it had a lot of pre sales," said Elders. The book has been described as a "radical retelling of human history through collapse". In almost 600 pages, Kemp explores, based on the latest research, what has brought about the collapse of past societies and what that means for life as we know it currently. "It's a thick one. It's quite high brow but it's very interesting," Elders added. 'Alchemised' by SenLinYu While 'Alchemised' is yet to reach the shelves at Waterstones in Brussels, Elders guarantees the book, which will be stocked soon, is going to be "massive." The debut novel, which started as a Harry Potter fan fiction, is now a long dark fantasy that has taken the literary side of the internet by storm. It tells the story of a woman with missing memories trying to survive a war-torn world. "It's a bit more adult than their usual. The main target audience is for young adults, definitely. But I don't think it's as playful or nice. I think it's a bit more Gothic and a bit more hardcore," said Elders. 'Impossible Fortune' by Richard Osman

Although it was only very recently released, Elders knows that the fifth instalment of the Thursday Murder Club will be a hit.

The successful series follows an unlikely group of four friends in a retirement village who investigate unsolved murders.

In the latest novel, after a quiet year for the Club, everything kicks off again when Elizabeth meets a wedding guest who is in trouble. As the story unfolds, the group falls back into action to try to solve the puzzle and murder in time.

