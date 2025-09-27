Saturday 27 September 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

A Brussels bookseller's tips on the books you should be reading this autumn

Saturday 27 September 2025
By  Rita Alves
A Brussels bookseller's tips on the books you should be reading this autumn
Ian Elders pictured at the Waterstones store in Brussels. Credit: Rita Alves/The Brussels Times.

Since the late 90s, the centre of Brussels has been home to what is now one of Belgium's leading English-language bookshops: Waterstones.

Despite changes within the sector, the shop has stood the test of time and still counts on regular customers to stop by to pick up their next favourite read.

This week, The Brussels Times sat down with fiction buyer Ian Elders at the Waterstones on Boulevard Adolphe Maxlaan to find out which books are piquing the interest of readers in Brussels, and to hear about the upcoming releases which he predicts will be bestsellers.

'33 Place Brugmann' by Alice Austen

Credit: Alice Austen/Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

This debut novel by the American lawyer, producer, and writer, Alice Austen, has captured the interest of many readers at Waterstones, not just because of the story itself but also where it is set: in Brussels.

While Austen now lives in the US, she spent some time in Brussels on Place Brugmann after finishing her studies in creative writing under the famous Irish poet and playwright Seamus Heaney.

Earlier this year, she published her historical fiction novel set during World War II, which tells the story of a building on 33 Place Brugmann and how its residents navigate life as the Nazis occupy Brussels.

"You learn a lot about the art of the time, and of course, all the terrible things that happened," said Elders. "It's done very well for us, especially because of the name."

'The Secret of Secrets' by Dan Brown

Credit: Dan Brown

"This is what you'd call an event book," Elders said, referring to the fact that it's the first book that the famous thriller author, Dan Brown, has written in almost a decade. "People were already asking for this, maybe a month before it came out."

Set in Prague, the book is the sixth instalment in a series that follows Robert Langdon, an esteemed professor of symbology.

Langdon travels to the Czech city to attend a lecture by a noetic scientist, Katherine Solomon, when a brutal murder and Solomon's disappearance disrupt his plans. As the story unfolds, Langdon uncovers a secret project that is set to forever change how the human mind is perceived.

"He researches the hell out of all his books," said Elders. "He's very entertaining. He's great at cliffhangers, and you learn a lot from some of his books as well."

'Katabasis' by R. F. Kuang

Credit: R.F. Kuang/Harper Collins Publishers

"R. F. Kuang is a very big fantasy writer. Her last novel, Babel, was huge with young adults but also people that were generally interested in fantasy as well," explained Elders. "She's very inventive."

Published this year, Kuang's sixth novel follows the story of two rival Cambridge graduate students, Alice Law and Peter Murdoch, who adventure to hell to find their recently deceased thesis advisor, for the sake of their academic futures.

"It's loosely based on some ideas that she probably found from Dante's Inferno," said Elders. "It's all very 'labyrinthy'."

'Housemaid' by Freida McFadden

Credit: Freida McFadden/Grand Central Publishing

"It's very, very, very twisty. You're not quite sure who the good guy and the bad guy are," said Elders of The Housemaid. "It's been an absolute phenomenon here, especially for younger readers and female readers."

The book is the first in a series of three novels. The story is centred around Millie, a live-in maid with a dark past who works for a very wealthy family, the Winchesters. The psychological thriller takes readers through a journey of twists and turns as secrets are uncovered.

"The books are very much what we would call beach reads," said Elder. "It's good stuff, of course, and it's very entertaining and you're there for the story...it's definitely a perennial seller."

Although it was only very recently released, Elders knows that the fifth instalment of the Thursday Murder Club will be a hit.

The successful series follows an unlikely group of four friends in a retirement village who investigate unsolved murders.

In the latest novel, after a quiet year for the Club, everything kicks off again when Elizabeth meets a wedding guest who is in trouble. As the story unfolds, the group falls back into action to try to solve the puzzle and murder in time.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.