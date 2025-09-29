Brussels municipality unveils region's largest bicycle parking area

A person cycling. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

The municipality of Ixelles in Brussels inaugurated a new underground bicycle parking facility on Monday at the Place Sainte-Croix near Flagey.

The facility was developed in collaboration between the municipality and Cycloparking, the bicycle division of parking.brussels.

The parking area provides space for around 100 standard bicycles and 14 cargo bikes, making it the largest bicycle parking facility in the Brussels-Capital Region.

Located in an underground garage beneath Place Sainte-Croix, the parking is accessible 24/7. The municipality provided the space, while the parking agency is responsible for managing the facility.

Pricing is consistent with other Cycloparking sites, at €15 per year for standard bicycles and €30 for cargo bikes.

This facility complements existing bicycle infrastructure in Ixelles, which already includes 87 bike lockers and nine other parking sites established through public-private partnerships. The municipality now offers 807 secure bicycle parking spots in total.

Ixelles aims to reduce the waiting list for secure bike parking across Brussels, where approximately 14,000 people are currently awaiting a space.

"With this new secure bike parking under the vibrant Place Flagey, we address bike theft and provide residents with more comfort,” said Mobility Councillor Valérie Libert.

She added: "Mobility is about offering multiple options: walking, cycling, public transport, or driving. Everyone should be able to travel smoothly and safely. And for those choosing bicycles, secure and comfortable parking is essential."