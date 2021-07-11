   
Brussels athlete wins Wimbledon in wheelchair tennis
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
    Brussels athlete wins Wimbledon in wheelchair tennis

    Sunday, 11 July 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gérard of Brussels won Wimbledon in singles on Sunday for the first time in his career, defeating the British athlete Gordon Reid in the final on the London court.

    The 32-year-old wheelchair tennis player from Belgium is the number four player in the world, and took home his first Grand Slam singles tournament victory at the Australian Open earlier this year.

    After one hour and 44 minutes, the final score on the Wimbledon board on Court 3 at the All England Club was 6-2, 7-6 (7/2).

    The victory is the second singles grand slam title for the athlete, who will be participating in the Olympics later this month.

    It comes after a year of no formal tennis matches in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Gordon Reid won Wimbledon in 2016, and defeated Gérard in the final at the Australian Open that same year.

    Now this year, Gérard has taken both titles, adding to an extensive list of accomplishments that includes four Masters titles (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) and a bronze medal from the Rio Olympic Games.

    Gérard has also won at Wimbledon in the past (2019), in doubles. This was his first singles win at the prestigious competition.