   
Brussels summer camp ends early after Covid-19 infections
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A summer camp based out of the Woluwe-Saint-Pierre neighbourhood of Brussels has ended less than a day after it began, after some members of its leadership tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Three different leaders of camp Chiro Stokkel were found to have been infected, according to Bruzz.

    The discovery prompted the organisation to cancel the program, which was to be held in Nieuwkerken in East Flanders.

    After having just arrived on Sunday, parents were asked to come and collect their children on Monday. Those who had a high-risk contact were advised to go into quarantine at home.

    Shortly before the start of the camp, a parent of a member of the leadership team had tested positive. A rapid test had initially indicated a negative result for the member, but a PCR test was positive.

    After a rapid test of the entire leadership team, three other members were also found to have been infected.

    The leadership and the cooking team remain in quarantine at the campsite in East Flanders.

    In the meantime, appointments were made for them at a test centre.

    The other youth movements that use the campsite were also informed.

