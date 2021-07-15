Brussels Airport warns of long queues due to strict checks on travel documents

Brussels Airport is warning travellers that long queues could form during peak hours, as the authorities earlier this week announced stricter checks on passengers’ Passenger Locator Forms (PLF).

On Wednesday, the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office announced that the federal police would organise stricter controls to check travellers’ compulsory travel documents at Brussels Airport.

Passengers who have not (correctly) filled out their Passenger Locator Form (PLF), risk fines of €250. Airlines that do not check passengers’ documents, however, risk fines of up to €48,000.

“The airport supports the decisions necessary for public health and always puts safe travel first,” Brussels Airport Company added. “We ask our passengers to be prepared, and to have the PLF and the necessary documents at hand.”

“Among other things, checks are carried out on a sample of passengers on all arriving flights, and are coordinated and carried out by the Federal Police,” the company said. “Every passenger has a real chance of being subjected to a police check.”

These checks could lead to queues for passengers at peak times, which is why the airport is asking all passengers to be prepared and have their PLFs ready.

“Additionally, we also call on the airlines to carry out the necessary checks on their passengers before boarding at the airport of departure,” it added.

From Friday 16 July, the airport is also expecting more passengers again, some 40,000 per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Therefore, we ask for your understanding with regard to the waiting times and queues that these checks may cause for arriving passengers,” the company said.