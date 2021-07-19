   
Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next issue
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 July, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next...
Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?...
‘Don’t expect a big bang from 1 September,’...
Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims...
Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 July 2021
    Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next issue
    Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?
    ‘Don’t expect a big bang from 1 September,’ Vlieghe warns
    Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims
    Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with flood waste
    Olympics 2020: Meet Belgium’s gymnastics team
    Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to self-isolate
    Brussels’ last lambic brewery reimagines historical citrus blend
    Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far
    Locals losing sleep now Midi Fair is back
    Voices under ruin of Pepinster, but little chance of survivors
    Service dogs can no longer be banned from public places in Wallonia
    EU agencies: Complete vaccination courses vital for maximum protection
    Former general ‘shocked’ by sacking of military intel chief
    Look me in the eyes: refugee portraits appear in Brussels
    On this day: 30 years ago, a political assassination in Liege
    Poll: One in five motorists is postponing holiday plans
    Coronavirus: New infections remain stable in the Netherlands
    Bad Weather: Verviers opens account number for donations
    Rumours circulate of new Stromae album in 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next issue

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: © Belga

    The Brussels citizen’s committee tackled homelessness for its next issue, voting on 10 specific recommendations aimed at converting vacant buildings into housing options, as well as additional recommendations aimed at preventing homelessness in the first place.

    One of the prevention-focused recommendations was to automatically grant social rights.

    “It was impressive to see how all participants immersed themselves in the subject in such a short time and made recommendations to tackle homelessness at its core,” said Arnaud Verstraete (Groen), one of the members of parliament who also took part in the committee.

    “It is now up to the parliament and the government to translate the recommendations into policy.”

    The citizen committee consists of 45 randomly-selected residents of the Belgian capital (including non-Belgians) and 15 members of parliament who meet regularly on weekends to deliberate city issues.

    It was formed earlier this year in April, and the 5G issue was the first one it tackled. The committee votes on which issues they cover, and chose homelessness for their second.

    Many of their recommendations for addressing the homelessness crisis the city is facing involve utilising empty buildings for housing people without a roof over their head, something towards which the Brussels government has already agreed to put funding.

    Around 500 people will benefit from that housing, amid increasing rates of squatting (temporary occupation of vacant buildings) that stem from a shortage of affordable housing and the migration crisis that’s hit the Belgian capital in recent years, two factors that have been made worse as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    “The citizens’ committee sees many possibilities to house people in empty buildings in Brussels. There was a great awareness that a roof over one’s head is essential to get one’s life back on track,” said Verstraete.

    One of the recommendations proposed is that after six months, taxes should be levied on empty buildings, and after 12 months the building should be made available to a social rental agency.

    The committee also voted in favour of a proposal to convert vacant office buildings into permanent or temporary modular housing more quickly.

    In terms of prevention measures, debate was had over aspects including access to the labour market, strengthening of debt mediation and access to psychological assistance, for example through better reimbursement.

    “When someone becomes homeless, it is often the result of a series of misfortunes,” said Verstraete.

    “The citizens’ committee recognised this and made concrete proposals to offer help and support at the smallest signs, in order to prevent a waterfall towards homelessness.”

    The citizens’ committee also voted in favour of the automatic granting of social rights.

    “With the automatic granting of social, individualised rights, we can save people a lot of administration and the accompanying stress,” Verstraete said, adding that many people currently aren’t aware of their rights and therefore miss out on services to which they’re entitled.

    The past few weekends of meetings comprised the second session of the Brussels citizens’ committee, which gathers at the Brussels Parliament.