VIDEO: Brussels celebrates Diwali, the festival of lights

Credit: Isra Haroun/ The Brussels Times

The Atomium lit up earlier this month as thousands gathered to celebrate the Brussels Diwali Festival, a two-day event filled with music, dance, food, and lights marking the Hindu festival of Diwali, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.

Brussels Diwali Festival, organised by Art India, took place over two days at the Atomium, presenting a programme of dance, music, workshops and food.

The festival is one of Europe’s largest free Indian cultural and food festivals. The celebrations kicked off in front of the Atomium, including a “Bollywood party” and a fireworks display on the final evening.

The organisers described the event as a “two-day celebration of the Indian festival of lights, featuring food, culture, dance and music.” The festival was attended by India’s ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, who said the event “brought together Indians, Belgians, and friends of India”.

The Brussels Times spoke with members of Brussels’ growing Indian community about why Diwali celebrations were so crucial to Hindus and about the vibrant, colourful and flavoursome celebration in the Brussels municipality of Laeken.

