Fatal accident: Person dies after being hit by van in Brussels

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A person was hit by a van on the Chaussée de Vilvorde in the north of Brussels on Wednesday morning and died, reported the Brussels fire department. The victim was riding an e-scooter.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning around 8am. Upon arrival, firefighters found the victim trapped under the vehicle, spokesperson Walter Derieuw told reporters. A doctor was called to the scene, but could only confirm that the person had died.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.