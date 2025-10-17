Museum Night Fever expects at least 16,000 visitors

Museum Night Fever at the Museum of Natural Sciences in 2011. Credit: Museum Night Fever

Over 30 Brussels museums will open their doors to the public as part of Museum Night Fever on Saturday night. Organiser Brussels Museums expects to welcome 16,000 visitors. The museums will open their doors at 7pm and remain open until 1am.

A total of 33 museums are participating in Museum Night, including the usual suspects such as the Musical Instruments Museum, the Fashion and Lace Museum, the Art and History Museum, the Crossbow Museum, the Museum of the National Bank of Belgium, and the Brussels City Museum.

Other museums will also be participating, including the Museum of Freemasonry, BELvue Museum, BOZAR, Centrale for Contemporary Art, the Charlier Museum, and CINEMATEK.

New this year is the participation of Contretype, a photography museum near the Porte de Hal in Brussels. Contretype has been a member of the Federation of Brussels Museums since 2024 and will participate in Museum Night Fever for the first time.

The Belfius Art Gallery will also open its doors, as will La Monnaie, the Old Masters Museum, and more. "With Belfius Art Gallery, we welcome back a museum that has not participated for quite some time," said Brussels Museums.

The Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium will also be participating.

The intention was for the Schaerbeek Museum of Spontaneous Art to participate in Museum Night, as proposed in the programme. However, due to a last-minute cancellation, the museum (located in Schaerbeek) will remain closed for the time being.

Brussels Museums hopes to attract a total of 16,000 visitors to Museum Night Fever, roughly the same number as last year.

The event is primarily aimed at young people, but is open to everyone. The programme includes not only exhibitions but also live music, performances, guided tours, and installations.