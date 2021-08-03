Vaccination figures in Brussels ‘likely’ slightly underestimated...

“It could be that 4% or 5% of that group of residents have already been vaccinated without us knowing, although I am not putting money on that figure,” Neven added.
In terms of general vaccination coverage in Belgium, Brussels is clearly lagging behind the rest of the country, with 61% to 62% of the adult population having received their first jab.
In Wallonia, that figure rises to about 80%, while over 90% of the adult population in Flanders have received at least one vaccination dose.
In total, nearly 85% of the entire Belgian population have received their first shot, which corresponds to more than eight million people. Nearly 75% of the country has been fully vaccinated so far, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.