   
Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations
Friday, 06 August, 2021
    Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations

    Friday, 06 August 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Image from the City of Brussels

    The Brussels-Capital Region has announced August dates and locations for visits of the Vacci-Bus, a bus that travels to different places within the City of Brussels in order to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

    The vaccinations are free and no appointment is required. People are reminded to bring their identity card.

    The Vacci-Bus will be visiting the following locations in August:

    Zuidfoor/Foire du Midi
    On Monday 9 and 16 August and Wednesday 11 and 18 August, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 single dose required)

    Muntplein/Place de la Monnaie
    From Monday 2 to Saturday 7 August 2021 from 11 am to 6 pm.
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 single dose required)

    Anneessensplein/Place Anneessens
    On Wednesday 4, Thursday 5 and Friday 6 August from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 single dose required)

    Place Emile Bockstael (opposite the Brico shop)
    On Saturday August 7 (Pfizer) and Saturday August 14 (Johnson & Johnson), from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

    People who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the Vacci-Bus will need to get their second dose in a vaccination centre.

    The Vacci-Bus began as a pilot project aimed at increasing the vaccination rate in the Belgian capital, which has lagged behind the rest of the country.

    More information can be found on the official Brussels website.