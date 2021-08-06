Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations...

The Brussels-Capital Region has announced August dates and locations for visits of the Vacci-Bus, a bus that travels to different places within the City of Brussels in order to vaccinate people against Covid-19.
The vaccinations are free and no appointment is required. People are reminded to bring their identity card.
The Vacci-Bus will be visiting the following locations in August:
Zuidfoor/Foire du Midi
On Monday 9 and 16 August and Wednesday 11 and 18 August, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 single dose required)
Muntplein/Place de la Monnaie
From Monday 2 to Saturday 7 August 2021 from 11 am to 6 pm. Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 single dose required)
Anneessensplein/Place Anneessens
On Wednesday 4, Thursday 5 and Friday 6 August from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 single dose required)
Place Emile Bockstael (opposite the Brico shop)
On Saturday August 7 (Pfizer) and Saturday August 14 (Johnson & Johnson), from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
People who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the Vacci-Bus will need to get their second dose in a vaccination centre.