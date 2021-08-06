Staycation Spotlight: DudenDrentel interactive walk...

While the coronavirus pandemic has made traveling abroad difficult, there’s plenty of fun to be had right here in Brussels. Brussels Staycation, or StaycationBXL, is a series of initiatives designed to help Brussels residents make the most of their summer in the city.
Today’s spotlight is on DudenDrentel, an animated, interactive walk through Duden Park.
The route takes visitors on a picturesque walk through the Forest park, where they can scan QR codes along the way to watch the story of Maxi, a discarded face mask that has adventures in the park.
The videos that the QR codes bring up feature stop-motion animation, and their humour is meant to engage viewers from 5 years old and up.
Visitors can watch the short films in Dutch or French, and they’re narrated by voice actress Femke Stallaert.