Friday, 06 August, 2021
    Staycation Spotlight: DudenDrentel interactive walk

    Friday, 06 August 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    While the coronavirus pandemic has made traveling abroad difficult, there’s plenty of fun to be had right here in Brussels. Brussels Staycation, or StaycationBXL, is a series of initiatives designed to help Brussels residents make the most of their summer in the city.

    Today’s spotlight is on DudenDrentel, an animated, interactive walk through Duden Park.

    The route takes visitors on a picturesque walk through the Forest park, where they can scan QR codes along the way to watch the story of Maxi, a discarded face mask that has adventures in the park.

    The videos that the QR codes bring up feature stop-motion animation, and their humour is meant to engage viewers from 5 years old and up.

    Visitors can watch the short films in Dutch or French, and they’re narrated by voice actress Femke Stallaert.

     

    “The story is told with the necessary humour and a unique visual style: the different locations in the park come to life through stop motion animation,” explains the website.

    “At the end of the walk, the participant will have experienced a story with an ecological angle, will have learned more about the park and its history and hopefully had a few laughs!”

    There are nine signs in all, and the films are around a minute in length.

     

    The story was written by director Michiel Geluykens and the animation was provided by Charlotte Van Hacht.

    The interactive exhibition runs until the end of August, and the park is open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

    It is free and open to the public, located at Avenue Victor Rousseau, 1190 Forest.

    For more information about this project and others in the Brussels Staycation Series, visit the official website or check out our previous coverage.