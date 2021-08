Now that the European Parliament has adjourned for the summer holidays, visitors are invited to come tour the plenary chamber.

Parliament announced on Friday that visitors to the Parlamentarium in Brussels can book a tour in any of the European Union’s 24 official languages.

Visits are free of charge and the facilities are accessible to people with disabilities.

“Visit the centre of European democracy, the place where decisions affecting the whole EU are made,” says the announcement.

“Discover how the Parliament works, how laws are made and why European politics matter.”

The Parlamentarium in Brussels is Europe’s largest parliamentary visitors centre.

It includes a cinema that offers a 360 degree view of Europe and the European Parliament.

An interactive floor map guides visitors along a virtual tour around the EU, showcasing over 100 stories that highlight the diversity of the bloc.

The Parlamentarium is open seven days a week and entrance is free.

Visitors are invited to book their tour via the official website.

Other similar attractions include The House of European History, which is a permanent exhibition on European history, “from Europe’s origins and evolution, to the descent into war and search for a better life.”

There visitors can discover workshops and learning resources that engage them with European history, along with hands-on activities and events for families.

There is also a European Parliament walking tour which explores the European Quarter by foot.

“With the help of an experienced tour guide, visitors can discover some of Brussels’ best-kept secrets and get answers to all their questions,” the website says.

These tours are 90 minutes and take place every weekend during spring and summer.

They are available in English, French, Dutch and German.

Measures have been put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, some of which may involve requiring visitors to book a time slot in advance.

Looking for more activities to do in Brussels this summer? Check out our coverage of the Brussels Staycation initiative.