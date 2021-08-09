   
Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 August, 2021
Latest News:
Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos...
Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in...
Greece: Euboea in flames, fires north of Athens...
Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total...
Belgium’s national plan to combat partner violence is...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 August 2021
    Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels
    Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade
    Greece: Euboea in flames, fires north of Athens in remission
    Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000
    Belgium’s national plan to combat partner violence is ready
    Coronavirus: France softens rules for health pass
    ‘Mission accomplished’: team Belgium did country proud, says BOIC
    Port of Brussels seeks new electric boat to clean up canal
    Most of France, parts of Italy turn red on European travel map
    Sheep may safely graze: sheep keep Antwerp cemetery tidy
    Belgian sports journalist suspended after inappropriate remarks about Belgian Cats
    The state has €568 million sitting in dormant accounts
    Fourth edition of French protests against health pass draws bigger crowds
    Authorities should rethink rescue efforts after floods, Walloon rescue zones say
    Corona checks on travellers crossing Dutch border from today
    EU citizens in UK threatened with deportation
    Half of all Americans fully vaccinated against Covid
    Floods: Building professionals to tour affected areas
    Devastating fires continue to spread in Greece
    ‘Code orange’ for thunderstorms issued across Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels

    Monday, 09 August 2021

    © Le Vieux BXL

    A Facebook group has dedicated itself to sharing old photos of Brussels from throughout history.

    The Facebook group Le Vieux BXL has been in existence for three years and already has almost 30,000 members.

    Its founder, Kadir Gübüdük, shares photos of old Brussels that he finds on the internet.

     

    © Le Vieux BXL

    © Le Vieux BXL

    “I love Belgium and Brussels, but I used to like our capital a bit better,” Gübüdük told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “I find the photos online and then share them in the group.”

    Some of the photos focus on people, cars and animals (like horse drawn carts), while others feature iconic Brussels buildings like the Grand Place.

    The Brussels Times