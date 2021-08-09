Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels

A Facebook group has dedicated itself to sharing old photos of Brussels from throughout history.

The Facebook group Le Vieux BXL has been in existence for three years and already has almost 30,000 members.

Its founder, Kadir Gübüdük, shares photos of old Brussels that he finds on the internet.

“I love Belgium and Brussels, but I used to like our capital a bit better,” Gübüdük told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I find the photos online and then share them in the group.”

Some of the photos focus on people, cars and animals (like horse drawn carts), while others feature iconic Brussels buildings like the Grand Place.

The Brussels Times