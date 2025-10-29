Free heart disease screenings in markets and metro stations in Brussels

Credit: UZ Brussel

A mobile medical unit will travel across the capital to offer Brussels residents cardiovascular screenings as part of a research project by the hospital UZ Brussel.

The initiative aims to evaluate how prevention campaigns can be deployed effectively while studying the prevalence of heart disease and the impact of socio-economic factors.

“The ultimate goal is to better understand where health inequalities translate into heart problems, so that prevention and care can be tailored to the reality in Brussels,” said UZ Brussel cardiologist, Dr Stijn Lochy.

The project is aimed at residents over the age of 60 years old with no prior history of heart disease. Participation is free and voluntary.

The screening will focus on early signs of heart valve disease, heart rhythm disorders, and risk factors for cardiovascular conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

In addition, anonymised demographic and socio-economic information will be collected.

The screening days will take place in accessible and busy locations, such as markets or stations, to increase participation.

The specific details will be communicated in advance via local communication channels and social media.

The mobile unit will reach all 19 Brussels municipalities in the coming months. The next screening day is scheduled for 18 November in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

The study is the first in Belgium to combine the clinical prevalence of heart disease and its social determinants within the same population, according to UZ Brussel.

The results of the study are expected to be released in 2027.

