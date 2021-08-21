   
‘Hyperrealism Sculpture’ exhibit in Brussels invites naked visitors
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 21 August, 2021
Latest News:
‘Hyperrealism Sculpture’ exhibit in Brussels invites naked visitors...
1,777 complaints following tweet by Vlaams Belang MP...
The circle of gardening life: After the rain,...
Weather: Code yellow for Flanders and Brussels due...
Liège to ban the transit of heavy goods...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 21 August 2021
    ‘Hyperrealism Sculpture’ exhibit in Brussels invites naked visitors
    1,777 complaints following tweet by Vlaams Belang MP
    The circle of gardening life: After the rain, come the slugs
    Weather: Code yellow for Flanders and Brussels due to thunderstorms
    Liège to ban the transit of heavy goods vehicles
    Up to 400 schools will start back next month with no workbooks
    Belgium declared bird flu free again
    ‘Too hypocritical for words’: burning wood for power isn’t sustainable, says Flemish Minister of Energy
    Afghan evacuations: Four planes deployed, 16 Belgians airlifted
    Covid-19: Main figures rise but now more slowly
    Vaccination of healthcare workers to be made mandatory in Belgium
    Belgium to lift closing times for bars and restaurants
    Brussels is second cheapest European capital for car rental
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:00 PM
    Lorry driver caught with cocaine and heroin hidden in Belgian chocolate
    ‘No alarming results’ found in food products in pollution scandal investigations
    Return to campus for higher education students, but not for everyone in Brussels
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee: What’s up for discussion?
    West Flanders sommelier fund-raises for Afghan family with champagne
    Director of Belgium’s Paralympic Committee hopes for 10 medals
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Hyperrealism Sculpture’ exhibit in Brussels invites naked visitors

    Saturday, 21 August 2021

    Photo from Tempora

    A special art exhibition in Brussels invites visitors to examine hyper-realistic sculptures focused on the human form while naked themselves.

    Located at Tour & Taxis in the Belgian capital, the naturist-friendly exhibit opens on 30 August and has previously been presented at the Museum of Fine Arts in Bilbao (Spain), the Museum of Contemporary Art in Monterrey (Mexico), the National Gallery in Canberra (Australia), the Kunsthal in Rotterdam and at the Boverie Museum in Liège.

    “Hyperrealism is an artistic movement that emerged in the 1960s in the United States,” the official website explains.

    “Turning their backs on abstraction and seeking to achieve a meticulous representation of nature to the point that viewers sometimes wonder if they are dealing with the living body, the hyperrealist artist creates work that is sometimes amusing, sometimes disturbing, and always meaningful.”

    Nude visitors can reserve a spot online to visit the exhibition between 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM.

    For those who wish to view the sculptures while fully clothed, the exhibit is open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM from Tuesday to Sunday until 7 November.

    Organisers told Dutch-language outlet Bruzz that attending the exhibition while nude provides a unique experience.

    “To be able to show oneself naked in front of others, in the literal sense of the word, is first of all to accept a challenge, to overcome the fear and doubt that we may have towards ourselves,” they told Bruzz.

    “In a naturist context, we do not ‘show’ ourselves, we do not expose ourselves, we just ‘are.’ A return to the essence, detached from perception, allowing one to live the visitor experience to the full in a respectful, discreet and original way.”

    The Federation of Belgian Naturists welcomed the exhibition and the unique opportunity it offers to reflect upon the human body.

    “Our aim was to offer both intellectual and sensory reflection on how the body is perceived today,” they wrote after visiting its presentation in Liege.

    “Today the body is often stigmatised by media and social pressure, self-censorship and fear of judgement. This expo again defends the positive vision of the body.”

    The Brussels Times