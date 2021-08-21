‘Hyperrealism Sculpture’ exhibit in Brussels invites naked visitors...

A special art exhibition in Brussels invites visitors to examine hyper-realistic sculptures focused on the human form while naked themselves.

Located at Tour & Taxis in the Belgian capital, the naturist-friendly exhibit opens on 30 August and has previously been presented at the Museum of Fine Arts in Bilbao (Spain), the Museum of Contemporary Art in Monterrey (Mexico), the National Gallery in Canberra (Australia), the Kunsthal in Rotterdam and at the Boverie Museum in Liège.

“Hyperrealism is an artistic movement that emerged in the 1960s in the United States,” the official website explains.

“Turning their backs on abstraction and seeking to achieve a meticulous representation of nature to the point that viewers sometimes wonder if they are dealing with the living body, the hyperrealist artist creates work that is sometimes amusing, sometimes disturbing, and always meaningful.”

Nude visitors can reserve a spot online to visit the exhibition between 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM.

For those who wish to view the sculptures while fully clothed, the exhibit is open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM from Tuesday to Sunday until 7 November.

Organisers told Dutch-language outlet Bruzz that attending the exhibition while nude provides a unique experience.

“To be able to show oneself naked in front of others, in the literal sense of the word, is first of all to accept a challenge, to overcome the fear and doubt that we may have towards ourselves,” they told Bruzz.

“In a naturist context, we do not ‘show’ ourselves, we do not expose ourselves, we just ‘are.’ A return to the essence, detached from perception, allowing one to live the visitor experience to the full in a respectful, discreet and original way.”

The Federation of Belgian Naturists welcomed the exhibition and the unique opportunity it offers to reflect upon the human body.

“Our aim was to offer both intellectual and sensory reflection on how the body is perceived today,” they wrote after visiting its presentation in Liege.

“Today the body is often stigmatised by media and social pressure, self-censorship and fear of judgement. This expo again defends the positive vision of the body.”

