‘Equal chance for everyone’: Saint-Josse offers free PCR-tests from today

“We have the youngest population in the country. In the vaccination campaign, the weak and the elderly population were the first to be vaccinated,” he said.
“Most of our residents were not candidates then. That is changing now that the youthful population is getting their turn,” Kir added.
Secondly, poverty also plays a role, according to him.
“That is a real problem, and poverty does not offer the same opportunities in access to healthcare,” he said, adding that teams have been deployed on the ground to get the rates up.
Despite the Capital-Region’s difficulties in getting its population vaccinated over the past few months, Kir expects vaccination rates in Brussels to rise well in the coming weeks.
“We are also going to have good numbers,” he said. “Our numbers now aren’t that bad either, a lot of our neighbouring countries do have numbers like that.”
As of Monday 23 August, 60% of Brussels adult population is fully vaccinated, compared to 88% in Flanders and 77% in Wallonia, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.