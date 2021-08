The Rogier metro station in Brussels has reopened again after it was closed by the police at 11.30 AM on Sunday morning due to an aggressive incident between 2 people, according to reports in local media.

One person was injured in the incident and taken to hospital but does not have life-threatening injuries, according to Bruzz. The station was reopened again as of 1:25 PM, public transport operator STIB announced on Twitter.

Police are looking for the second person involved in the incident.