   
Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September...
Work: absences of more than one month increase...
Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by...
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe...
Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 August 2021
    Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September
    Work: absences of more than one month increase
    Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by 90%
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe City?
    Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish hospitals
    None of Brussels’ intensive care patients had received a vaccine
    Alarming shortage of maths teachers in Flemish secondary schools
    ‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters
    Brussels focuses on video surveillance in move towards a ‘Smart City’
    3M vows to follow Flemish environmental safety measures
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time
    Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
    Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index
    Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter finals
    Dry weather expected next week
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September

    Monday, 30 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Cirque Royal in Brussels. Credit: Wikicommons

    From Friday 3 September, the Cirque Royal venue will reopen its doors to the public, using the Covid Safe Ticket to make sure everything can happen safely, the City of Brussels announced.

    The indoor venue will reopen with a concert by the group Dionysos.

    After organising larger outdoor events like Arena5 or Back On Stage, the City of Brussels continues to reopen the cultural sector, using the Covid Safe Ticket.

    “Being able to organise such events again in our city is everything we needed,” said Brussels City mayor Philippe Close in a press release. “It is a real breath of fresh air for the people of Brussels, for the artists and for the staff of the Cirque Royal.”

    This reopening makes the Cirque Royal one of the first major venues in Brussels – and even in Belgium – to restart in an almost normal way for a new school year, with a programme that is already very busy until December 2022.

    Both the public and the staff must have the Covid Safe Ticket, showing that they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, recovered from an infection, have a recent negative test result (fewer than 48 hours old for a PCR test, fewer than 24 for an antigen test).

    Other precautions, such as the closure of the changing rooms and bar, will also be taken.

    “The reopening of an iconic venue for music like this one is really good news,” said Delphine Houba, Brussels’ alderman for culture.

    “The programming of the theatres is finally starting to pick up again and I have no doubt that the public will be there to celebrate the return of indoor events as it should be and in complete safety,” she added.