Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September...

From Friday 3 September, the Cirque Royal venue will reopen its doors to the public, using the Covid Safe Ticket to make sure everything can happen safely, the City of Brussels announced.

The indoor venue will reopen with a concert by the group Dionysos.

After organising larger outdoor events like Arena5 or Back On Stage, the City of Brussels continues to reopen the cultural sector, using the Covid Safe Ticket.

“Being able to organise such events again in our city is everything we needed,” said Brussels City mayor Philippe Close in a press release. “It is a real breath of fresh air for the people of Brussels, for the artists and for the staff of the Cirque Royal.”

This reopening makes the Cirque Royal one of the first major venues in Brussels – and even in Belgium – to restart in an almost normal way for a new school year, with a programme that is already very busy until December 2022.

Both the public and the staff must have the Covid Safe Ticket, showing that they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, recovered from an infection, have a recent negative test result (fewer than 48 hours old for a PCR test, fewer than 24 for an antigen test).

Other precautions, such as the closure of the changing rooms and bar, will also be taken.

“The reopening of an iconic venue for music like this one is really good news,” said Delphine Houba, Brussels’ alderman for culture.

“The programming of the theatres is finally starting to pick up again and I have no doubt that the public will be there to celebrate the return of indoor events as it should be and in complete safety,” she added.