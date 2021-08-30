Suspect remains in custody after shooting at police in Brussels

A man who opened fire on the police during a search in the Brussels municipality of Jette last week remains in custody, the Brussels Court of Appeal decided on Monday.

Last Tuesday, police raided the home of a man in Jette in the morning as part of a judicial investigation. During the search, the suspect opened fire on the police, reports Bruzz.

One police officer sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to hospital, but his life was not in danger.

After the shooting, the suspect was placed under arrest by the Brussels investigating judge.

“He has since appeared before the council,” a spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said. “They confirmed his arrest. He will remain in the cell for at least another month.”

The public prosecutor’s office also stated that the police conducted the search as part of an investigation into weapons and a criminal association.

