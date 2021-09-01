Frustrated residents rally for pedestrian safety in Brussels...

Translation: Following the death of two children on a dangerous intersection in Antwerp, several associations are mobilising to demand more safety on our roads! In Brussels, the rally is taking place at the Saint-Gilles barrier.
At the rally in Brussels on Monday, participants sometimes occupied the intersection in what they said was a statement about how safety should take precedence over traffic flow.
They chose the intersection at the Saint-Gilles barrier because they said it’s a particularly complex one for all users – whether they be pedestrians, cyclists or drivers – and that the long-promised redevelopment there is still pending.
“It’s time to make clear choices to promote road safety,” said Cuignet.
“We can no longer tolerate road casualties. With 183 deaths and 18,758 injuries in our country in the first quarter of 2021, politicians talk about traffic flow and congestion. Too often, the choices made on the ground do not sufficiently benefit road safety.”
The Brussels demonstration was organised by GRACQ, Fietsersbond, Heroes for Zero, Voetgangersbeweging, Greenpeace, Parents d’Enfants Victimes de la Route and Filter Café Filtré.
At the same time as people gathered in Brussels, other demonstrations took place in Flemish cities.