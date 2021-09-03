Brussels Leopold II tunnel closed at night until spring 2022

Touring begs the question as to why a speed limit is necessary in the Léopold II tunnel.

The Leopold II tunnel in Brussels is being renovated and will remain closed during week nights until the spring of 2022, according to Brussels Mobility.

The tunnel will remain closed each night between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, except on Friday and Saturday nights until the spring of next year, Brussels Mobility spokesperson Inge Paemen told Bruzz.

“We are currently finishing the structural work,” she added. “The side walls still need to be finished. Once that is done, we can start on the signalling and electromechanical work. We are definitely on schedule.”

According to an earlier planning published by Brussels Mobility, however, the end of the works was planned for July 2021, meaning the tunnel should have been finished already.

The situation is reportedly the cause of a lot of frustration among residents in the area of Parc Elisabeth, as all motor traffic in the direction of Ghent now has to pass through their neighbourhood at night.

More information about the works can be found here.