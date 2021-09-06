Brussels’ entire STIB network will run for free next Sunday

Like every year, people will be able to use the entire STIB network free of charge on Car-free Sunday, on 19 September, the Brussels public transport company announced.

All STIB’s buses, trams and metros will operate for free from the beginning to the end of the service on that day.

“The gates will open automatically in the stations and the validators will be switched off in vehicles and stations,” the company stated.

Additionally, the whole network will run according to Saturday timetables instead of Sunday, increasing the frequencies throughout the network. The busiest lines will also run an increased service.

More details can be found on the STIB website.