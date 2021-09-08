Man hit in the rear during shooting in Saint-Josse

In the Brussels’ municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, a man was hit in the rear during a shooting in the Rue d’Aerschot on Tuesday evening at about 7:00 PM.

The victim was taken to hospital, but his life was not in danger, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

Five suspects were taken in for questioning and handed over to the public prosecutor.

Shortly before the shooting, a violent theft took place close by, but the exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear.

In the fight that broke out after the theft, someone drew a gun and fired two shots. One was fired in the air, but the second shot hit an innocent bystander in the buttocks. A second person was also severely wounded during the fight, but neither of the wounded’s lives is in danger.

The firearm used in the shooting was confiscated, as was the footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

According to the mayors of Schaerbeek and Saint-Jossee, drug dealers and transmigrants have been causing trouble in the Rue d’Aerschot for months, leading them to ask for support from the federal government.

“Until now, there is no answer to our request for reinforcement from the federal police in the North Station,” mayors of Schaerbeek and Saint-Josse, Cécile Jodogne and Emir Kir, said in a joint press release.

“Our request for a solution for the transmigrants has not been answered either,” the mayors said. “We are going to question Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden and State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi.”

The local police zone will have a greater presence in the neighbourhood, among other things to carry out actions against drug dealers, “but that is not enough,” the mayors said, adding that they will propose the introduction of an alcohol ban in the neighbourhood in the coming weeks.