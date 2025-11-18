WTC 4 Tower in Brussels' Northern Quarter turns into homeless shelter this winter

Brussels Northern Quarter, where many businesses are located, seen from Brussels North train station. Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

The WTC 4 tower in the Brussels Northern Quarter will be opened as a winter shelter for people sleeping rough. There is space for approximately one hundred places, said Federal Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés).

The announcement follows the appeal issued by Samusocial on Monday regarding the situation in Brussels. The homeless organisation indicated that 150 babies have already been placed in the shelter this year, while young families are being turned away due to a lack of space.

For this reason, Belgium's Buildings Agency will provide a building that meets the needs, including childcare. The building in question is the WTC 4 building, near the North Station, which could accommodate approximately 100 people.

Matz' office added that the Buildings Agency is already opening another location for shelter in the capital, on Rue Fritz Toussaint in the Brussels municipality of Ixelles. That building, assigned to the local Public Social Welfare Centre (CPAS/OCMW), has room for approximately 80 people.

Empty, available and safe buildings to be opened

"We cannot accept that buildings remain empty while people sleep outside," said Matz. "All federal buildings that are empty, available, and meet the safety requirements will be made available under the 'Winter Plan' and in emergency situations to meet the needs of organisations on the ground."

In Liège, the Belgian Buildings Agency is also providing a second building for shelter, in addition to the already open Espace Belvaux.

All over Wallonia, the government agency will initiate consultations with local government levels to potentially accommodate shelter in other suitable buildings. In Flanders, an analysis is still ongoing.