Two more violent Brussels minors released due to lack of space in youth facilities

Brussels' Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil pictured during a press conference. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Two Brussels minors were arrested on Saturday 15 November but subsequently released because there is still no room for them in a secure youth care facility, reported the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday evening that a total of four minors were arrested last weekend. Two of the four, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested on Saturday for extortion.

They allegedly attacked a person at a bus stop because the victim refused to lend them their mobile phone. The victim was then threatened, punched in the face and forced to deposit €131 into the bank account of one of the minors.

After questioning, a juvenile court judge decided to place the two in an institution for delinquent minors, but due to a lack of space in the French-language youth institutions in Wauthier-Braine, Braine-le-Château, and Saint-Hubert, they could not be placed anywhere, according to the Public Prosecutor.

'In vain'

That same day, two other minors were arrested; one for assault and battery, the other for selling narcotics, resisting while carrying a weapon, and assaulting a public official, resulting in incapacity for work. Despite the seriousness of the offences, these two could not be placed in an institution due to a lack of space.

According to the Public Prosecutor, these cases demonstrate that his office is indeed doing its job and taking action against minors who commit crimes, but that this fight is "in vain without resources for youth care."

The Public Prosecutor's Office further states that it "takes note" of a promise made by the French Community government: at the end of last week, they announced that 30 new places would be added to a new youth facility in Forest by 2028.

However, the Prosecutor's Office is sceptical, stating that this project was already mentioned in 2017 by the French Community Minister responsible for Youth Assistance. At that time, 2020 was put forward as the target date.

"It remains to be seen what the future holds for this project between now and 2028. In the meantime, the Public Prosecutor's Office will continue to perform its duties in the interest of public safety and hope that the competent authorities will find an urgent solution to a situation that has been urgent for more than 20 years."