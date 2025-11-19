Brussels designers win prizes at the Belgian Fashion Awards

Credit: Sophie Soukias/Sonja Noël van STIJL

The eighth annual Belgian Fashion Awards were presented on Tuesday evening at the Bourla Theatre in Antwerp. Brussels designer Sonja Noël, Julian Klausner, and Tony Delcampe, among others, took home awards.

The winners were chosen by an international jury of experts, creatives, and journalists, based on a shortlist compiled by a selection of 200 fashion professionals.

The awards ceremony, which for the first time was also open to the general public through ticket sales, was hosted by Belgian fashion model Hannelore Knuts and actress Jennifer Heylen. Each laureate received a unique artwork by Paul Boudens.

Julian Klausner was honoured as Designer of the Year following his appointment as creative director at Dries Van Noten. The jury praised him as the right person to take the fashion house forward.

Tony Delcampe of La Cambre Mode(s) received the Outstanding Achievement Award for his crucial role in Belgian fashion history. The Creative Professional of the Year award went to Sonja Noël of STIJL.

"I am very proud and see it as recognition for the past 41 years, but also as encouragement for the future," said Noël.

Giving Brussels a face

"The last few years have been the most challenging, with the coronavirus, the changing traffic situation in the Dansaert district, and the increasing online sales," she said. "Without the team behind STIJL, I would not be here today. I hope that Brussels can count on even more independent fashion stores in the future to give Brussels a face."

Additionally, the Accessory Designer of the Year award went to Mats Rombaut, who is leading the way in sustainable fashion with his plant-based labels ROMBAUT and Virón.

Arte Antwerp was named Company of the Year, and Machine Changemaker of the Year. The alternative streetwear label MXDVS won the Love Brand of the Year Audience Award.

The social fashion label REantwerp, which trains refugees and uses residual materials, was awarded Emerging Talent of the Year. Chloë Reners, a recent graduate of the Antwerp Fashion Academy, received the Most Promising Graduate of the Year award.

The new Model of the Year category went to Hanne Gaby Odiele, who uses their platform to raise awareness of the rights of intersex people. The awards are an initiative of Flanders District of Creativity, MAD Brussels, Wallonie-Bruxelles Design Mode, and Knack Weekend/Le Vif Weekend.