Police confiscate journalists' drone at Brussels Airport

Illustration image of a drone test at Brussels Airport. Credit: Brussels Airport Company

The federal police in Zaventem checked two people with a drone at the Brussels Airport fence last Friday. While no official report was filed, the drone was confiscated.

"On Friday 14 November, at approximately 2.30pm, the Federal Police Security Directorate (DAB) observed two people outside the fence of Zaventem Airport in Nossegem during a patrol," the federal police said.

"One of the two people was wearing a black ski cap and a black hooded hoodie, and was holding a small drone," they said.

"Both people were checked by the police and were found to have press passes. They stated that they intended to take photos at the airport fence, holding a drone, to illustrate press articles."

As there was no evidence that they had flown the drone in the vicinity of the airport, no official report was filed. The drone was, however, administratively seized by the Federal Police's Aviation Police.

